https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/10/president-biden-hasnt-been-in-europe-very-long-but-already-i-dont-want-to-go-home/
President Biden’s trip to Europe for the G7 summit began yesterday in the UK, where he reminded U.S. Air Force personnel there that the “greatest threat” the U.S. faces is global warming (last week the greatest threat was “white supremacy”).
Today Biden signaled how much he’s enjoying the trip so far when he said this:
Biden in St. Ives in Cornwall, England:
“It’s gorgeous. I don’t want to go home.” pic.twitter.com/EbjAFCRWtI
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 10, 2021
NOW – Biden in England: “It’s gorgeous. I don’t want to go home.”pic.twitter.com/7zuFLCwwXw
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 10, 2021
Of course he doesn’t want to go home! Biden’s seen the inflation & gas prices in the U.S. along with the border mess he created back home.
Let’s make a deal. https://t.co/3S5MORNLZg
— Okay. (@corrcomm) June 10, 2021
We might need to throw in a couple draft picks.
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) June 10, 2021
Just stay there, Joe. https://t.co/Onp3EYJIoK
— Cari Kelemen 2.0 (@CariKelemen) June 10, 2021
Fair enough, don’t come home. https://t.co/04pCaJWgnG
— Ron Morell (@EspnGreenMamba) June 10, 2021
So it’s settled then.