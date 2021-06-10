https://thelibertydaily.com/president-trump-vindicated-again-study-shows-trump-touted-hydroxychloroquine-and-zinc-treatments-increased-coronavirus-survival-rate-by-almost-3x/

It was April of 2020, over a year ago, and President Trump was recommending zinc as a potential treatment for the Chi-Com virus:

Of course, the fake news attacks ensued, in full collusion with the Democrat Party:

WATCH: Dr. @VinGuptaMD responds to President Trump recommending zinc to treat coronavirus. “The comments about zinc were mystifying. There’s no evidence I’ve seen … suggesting zinc in addition to hydroxychloroquine would be helpful.” pic.twitter.com/Zp0nGazbpX — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 8, 2020

Rather than totally depend on what is now being referred to as “deep state science,” politicized science that is actually not science, President Trump was referring to boots on the ground — real doctors treating real patients — like the L.A. doctor, also in April 2020, who announced that his COVID-19 patients go from ‘very ill’ to ‘symptom-free’ in just 8 to 12 hours using hydroxychloroquine (another treatment demonized by the Democrats/Fake News Media cabal) and zinc.

What do zinc and hydroxychloroquine and zinc have in common? Both are very inexpensive and not very profitable for Big Pharma and if effective, would negate the need for expensive hospital treatment and so-called vaccines that are pushed by the likes of Anthony Fauci and depopulationist, self-appointed unelected human health overlord Bill Gates.

But on Wednesday of this week, mainstream news media site Yahoo News reported that the above treatments suggested by President Trump increase survival rates in coronavirus patients by almost three times:

A new study shows that the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine touted by former President Donald Trump increased the survival rate of severely ill coronavirus patients. The observational study, published by medRxiv, found that antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, along with zinc, could increase the coronavirus survival rate by as much as nearly 200% if distributed at higher doses to ventilated patients with a severe version of the illness. “We found that when the cumulative doses of two drugs, HCQ and AZM, were above a certain level, patients had a survival rate 2.9 times the other patients,” the study’s conclusion states.

As the story reminds us, fascist Twitter, Inc. restricted the account of Donald Trump, Jr. after he posted a video of doctors touting the effectiveness of these treatments.

Additionally, countless front-line doctors who countered deep state science’s narratives about the virus were also roundly banned by fellow fascist organizations like Google-owned YouTube.

The question that demands an answer is: How many lives could have been saved if Democrats/Fake News Media/Big Tech Tyrants had allowed the truth — followed the science — about these inexpensive treatments to be discussed in the public square?

It sounds like somebody has blood on their hands. Trump Derangement Syndrome has deadly consequences, it turns out. And it appears that there is no cure.

