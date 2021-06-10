https://www.theblaze.com/news/prince-harry-woke-snowflake-noel-gallagher

Rock icon Noel Gallagher, formerly of hit-making band Oasis, blasted Prince Harry as a “f***ing woke snowflake” for ripping the Royal Family.

What are the details?

In an interview with the Sun, Gallagher — who led Oasis to worldwide superstardom in the ’90s while feuding with his younger brother, Liam, the group’s vocalist — said he sympathizes with Prince William for having a younger brother “shooting his f***ing mouth off with s**t that is just so unnecessary. I’d like to think I was always the William.”

He added, “Prince William. I feel that f***ing lad’s pain,” the Sun noted.

Gallagher, 54, has endured many verbal shots from his younger brother, who’s 46, after Oasis called it quits a decade ago, the paper said.

Which more than likely fueled Gallagher calling out “f***ing a**hole” Prince Harry for publicly “dissing your family” — and the guitarist-songwriter told him to “shut up,” the paper said.

He even took a shot at the equally controversial Meghan Markle, Harry’s outspoken wife, the Sun reported: “This is what happens when you get involved with Americans. As simple as that.”

It’s worth noting that Prince Harry also commanded top podcaster — and MMA fighter — Joe Rogan to “just stay out of it” after Rogan suggested that young people should not get the COVID-19 vaccine and soon after criticized the First Amendment as “bonkers,” which drew lots of backlash.

Kudos from Piers Morgan

Outspoken British TV personality Piers Morgan — who parted ways with “Good Morning Britain” earlier this year over his criticism of Markle —

loved Gallagher’s take:

Morgan

also tweeted that Gallagher’s interview with the Sun was “brilliant” and added “thank God there are still stars like @NoelGallagher who speak their mind, don’t care who gets ‘offended’ & never whine about how awful their pampered privileged lives are. More please.”

Not Gallagher’s first shot across the bow

This wasn’t the first time Gallagher addressed headline-grabbing subjects. Last September, he said he

refused to wear masks in public and that “there’s too many f***ing liberties being taken away from us now.” And in 2017, he blasted the U.K. government for failing to stop terrorism.

“Our government are seemingly powerless to f***ing stop this s**t,” Gallagher

told the New Musical Express after a deadly bombing. “I have children, and they’re growing up in London, and they take the tube, I take the tube – we all take public transport because I can’t drive. And there’s bombers roaming free around the whole f***ing city, and the government and the one before them and the one after that will be powerless to stop it because of some hippy ideal about people’s religious beliefs.”

Here’s Gallagher singing one of Oasis’ many hits, “Wonderwall”:







Oasis – Wonderwall (live) – Later With Jools Holland – 02/12/1995



youtu.be



