Anti-woke professors released an infographic on Wednesday that went viral on social media that aims to help policy makers and the population at large understand far-left social justice language.

The infographic was created by Dr. Bruce Gilley, Professor of Political Science at Portland State University; Dr. Peter Boghossian, Professor of philosophy at Portland State University; and Dr. James Lindsay, PhD in mathematics.

The graphic is centered around 12 of the most common terms used by leftists and breaks down the meaning of each term and how that term is manifested in reality.

The infographic states:

When They Say…

“Cultural Competence” What They Mean Is: Cultural stereotyping Which Is: Indoctrination in Critical Race Theory; neo-racist. An ineffective method with no basis in scientific evidence.

“Environmental Justice” What They Mean Is: Environmental issues are race issues. Which Is: Using environmental protection for unrelated political purposes. An ineffective and inefficient way to protect the environment.

“Decolonization” What They Mean Is: Removing European influence. Which Is: An attempt to delegitimize the U.S. as a “colonial project.” Replacing the universal equality of the European tradition with illiberal non-European “traditions.”

“Systemic Racism” What They Mean Is: Differences are always due to systems. Which Is: An attribution of group differences to vague “systems” imposed by others. An attempt to “dismantle” freedoms and to forcibly redistribute public and private goods.

“Critical Race Theory” What They Mean Is: Race-centered thinking. Which Is: The view that racism is baked into the system and inescapable. The view that racism is present even if no one is racist. The view that all disparities in group outcomes are due to racist systems.

“Inclusion” What They Mean Is: Restricted speech and justification for purges. Which Is: Making people feel “welcomed” by banning anything they find offensive. An attack on freedoms of association and speech.

“Racial Justice” What They Mean Is: Racial favoritism. Which Is: Using anti-discrimination laws for unrelated political purposes. A violation of equality before the law. Neo-racist (racism reborn as “progressive”); group stereotyping.

“Bipoc Folx” What They Mean Is: Non-European People. Which Is: Used for neo-racist policies (racism reborn as “progressive”) and stereotypes.

“White Privilege / Supremacy” What They Mean Is: European moral culpability. Which Is: Racist scapegoating especially against economically disadvantaged Europeans. Neo-racist (racism reborn as “progressive”); group stereotyping.

“Diversity” What They Mean Is: Identity-based approach to society. Which Is: A violation of individual identity; enforced intellectual conformity. Political quotas; an attack on merit and a form of soft bigotry.

“Social Justice” What They Mean Is: Group entitlements. A denial of social and cultural differences. A denial of just rewards to individuals who follow the law and act fairly. The reframing of particular political demands as universal moral imperatives.

“Equity” What They Mean Is: Equality of outcomes. Which Is: A violation of equality before the law. A dismantling of the foundations of a free society. State management of society including reparations.



