The 2021 Pulitzer Prizes were announced Friday with awards for outstanding journalism going to a first-time winner, Buzzfeed News, for reporting on human rights violations in China against the county’s minority Uyghur population and to Minneapolis teen Darnella Frazier for her viral, cellphone video of George Floyd’s arrest and final minutes of his life.

The New York Times received two Pulitzer Prizes – for reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic and for law enforcement after the Floyd’s May 25, 2020, death while in police custody. The lead police officer in the arrest, Derrick Chauvin, was early this month found guilty of murder in Floyd’s fatal arrest.

The Times won the prize for public service, one of the most prestigious prizes awarded by the Pulitzer board for its coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

