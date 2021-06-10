http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/V0Th6Loi8tY/

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) believes Dr. Anthony Fauci “should be excluded” from any investigation into the origins of the Chinese coronavirus and added the White House medical adviser “shouldn’t be in part of government” because he has been “unwise, naive, and in all likelihood has been lying to us.”

“One of the email chains is between Peter Daszak of EcoHealth and Ralph Baric saying, we need to get people to sign a letter saying we shouldn’t — you know, that there was no lab leak,” Paul said during an interview with Newsmax TV.

“We need to get all this organized, but maybe we shouldn’t sign it so it looks as if this were an independent effort. That to me sounds like a coverup,” the Kentucky senator said before mentioning Dr. Fauci’s role in the suspected coverup.

“But I think really if you want an honest investigation, Dr. Fauci should be excluded because of conflict of interest. I think because he’s been unwise, naive, and in all likelihood has been lying to us, he shouldn’t be in part of government, but he certainly shouldn’t be part of the investigation,” he continued.

“If you want to have an open and thorough investigation, it can’t include Peter Daszak or Dr. Fauci,” Paul added.

.@RandPaul: Dr. Fauci has been ‘unwise, naïve and in all likelihood lying to us,’ and “if you want an honest investigation, Dr. Fauci should be excluded.” @EmeraldRobinson pic.twitter.com/oxx3X13eWD — Newsmax (@newsmax) June 9, 2021

Paul is not the only Republican lawmaker sounding the alarm on Fauci and his purported role in covering up information on the origins of the Chinese coronavirus. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) has focused primarily on Fauci’s correspondence with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who emailed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director during the pandemic to thank him and preview the social media platform’s rollout of its coronavirus information hub. Zuckerberg described it as a place where people could get “authoritative information” from sources the tech giant deemed “reliable.”

“Dr. Fauci was emailing Mark Zuckerberg from Facebook trying to create that narrative, cherry-picking information so that you would only know what they wanted you to know, and there would be a narrative that would fit with this cherry-picked information,” Blackburn explained in a Tuesday video.

Fauci, however, has pleaded ignorance, claiming to have no “clue” what she is talking about and dismissing attacks against him as “attacks on science.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

