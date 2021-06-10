http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/tGn_8umNCl0/Rates-of-anxiety-and-depression-among-college-16239104.php
College students are feeling more anxious and depressed as they sleep less and spend more time on their phones, researchers said after spending four years monitoring the behaviors of young people.
Dartmouth College researchers began tracking 217 students when they entered the school as freshmen in 2017 in the hopes of understanding how they behave. They’ve seen students’ stress levels rise and fall, usually in tandem with midterm and final exams. But since the onset of the pandemic, rates of depression and anxiety have soared – and have showed no signs of coming down, said Andrew Campbell, a researcher and computer science professor.