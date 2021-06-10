https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/10/really-owned-em-there-gas-powered-truck-carrying-anti-fossil-fuel-message-motors-around-white-house/

If oil executives meeting with the Biden administration yesterday at the White House would have looked out the window, they might have seen this truck driving nearby carrying a message of protest:

First, a question:

Well…

That’s… something else.

They’re doing their part to eliminate fossil fuels, one long truck ride at a time!

NOT the Babylon Bee.

