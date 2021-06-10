https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/rep-elise-stefanik-far-left-dems-are-pushing-suburban-parents-independents-swing?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Discussing how the Democratic Party is pushing Critical Race Theory, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) said, “I think what you’re seeing is as the curtain has been lifted on truly how radical these ideas are of today’s far-left Democratic Party, we have an opportunity as Republicans to win back those Independents.”

Stefanik told the “John Solomon Reports” podcast how Critical Race Theory is pushing suburban parents, Independents, and moderate Democrats towards the Republican Party.

“I think people are seeing this play out in classrooms, unfortunately, across America. But it is energizing moms, dads, students, and teachers to stand up against this divisive, un-American, Critical Race Theory. And you’re seeing it particularly in the suburbs.”

She mentioned Loudoun County, in particular, where parents of students in that school district have condemned the teaching of Critical Race Theory and are filing a federal lawsuit against the school board.

“Some of the footage that we’ve seen from Loudoun County, Virginia, is quite stunning, just how many people are turning out to these town halls to speak out against this very, very dangerous curriculum, that really it represents the very, very far left, it is not who we are as Americans.”

“And interestingly, in my district, in Saratoga County, which is a more suburban county in my district, at the local school board level, conservatives and Republicans swept the local school board elections, and they ran on opposition to Critical Race Theory.”

“And I think what you’re seeing is as the curtain has been lifted on truly how radical these ideas are of today’s far-left Democratic Party, we have an opportunity as Republicans to win back those Independents, and, you know, maybe swing Democrats who realize this is not the same Democratic Party of even 5-10 years ago. It is radical, far-left Marxist ideology. And I’m glad to see parents are getting energized. They need to fight on behalf of their kids to make sure they’re getting an education that’s based in American ideals and not divisiveness.”

Stefanik referenced the “stark contrast” between Republican and Democrat governors, as the former have opened up their states faster than the latter.

“There’s absolutely an energy of ideas. And I think our governors have done a very exceptional job. I’m glad you touched upon both Governor Noem, as well as Governor DeSantis, Governor Abbott, our Republican governors, they are in stark contrast to our abysmal, blue state governors.”

“Governor DeSantis is reopening his state and I have a lot of snowbirds, for example, that are registered in my district and live here during the summer, but head down to Florida, and it is a stark contrast.”

Regarding the Republican Party as a whole, Stefanik explained how it is unified against Critical Race Theory and Big Tech censorship.

“But even on issues like banning Critical Race Theory, I was very pleased to see Governor DeSantis took that action as well, getting tough on tech companies who are biased, and frankly, I believe, have taken unconstitutional actions to silence Americans or viewpoints that perhaps the left disagrees with. DeSantis has taken those actions as well.”

“People want to see leadership in this country, they’re not seeing it from Joe Biden and the Democrats. But you look to Republicans, we are a vibrant party, we are geographically diverse, we have members that represent rural and suburban areas very effectively. So I’m very optimistic that there’s going to be vibrant policy discussions and solutions. And they already are happening, they happen within our caucus. And that’s why I was so excited to take on this job to really unify all parts of the Republican conference.”

Stefanik also condemned Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) recent “un-American and anti-Semitic” tweet.

“Well, focusing on the stark contrast between what Democrats are putting forth, which is — they’re not supporting economic growth, they support tax and spend. We’re also seeing infighting among the Democrats. They refuse to condemn Ilhan Omar’s un-American and anti-Semitic remarks and equating the United States of America as a terrorist nation, equating us with Hamas. She needs to be condemned.”

“I think you’re going to hear more from Republicans on that because Nancy Pelosi has refused to hold her accountable. And then you’re going to hear more about Republican solutions, whether it’s the transportation ideas, whether it’s economic growth, whether it’s securing our border.”

