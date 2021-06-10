https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/10/rep-jim-jordan-grills-fbi-director-wray-about-mistaken-identity-raid-on-alaska-couple-who-were-in-dc-on-1-6/

A few weeks ago we told you about a couple who live in Alaska whose home was raided by the FBI. What did they do wrong? Apparently nothing, but they were in Washington, DC on January 6th and were mistaken for people captured on surveillance video inside the U.S. Capitol that day. The couple was held at gunpoint while searches ensued, and they said the FBI made it clear they were looking for Nancy Pelosi’s laptop computer, among other things.

The case of mistaken identity caught the attention of Rep. Jim Jordan, and he asked FBI Director Christopher Wray about it for five minutes today. Wray clearly didn’t want to discuss the situation:

Director Wray, why did you take their copy of the Constitution? pic.twitter.com/yqJvig9pRn — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 10, 2021

Clearly Wray did NOT want to go anywhere near this with Jordan.

How convenient he can't discuss an ongoing investigation. I don't

Believe a word he says. He's just another Mueller .

Certainly not this time.

