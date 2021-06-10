https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/10/rep-rashida-tlaib-takes-to-twitter-to-say-that-dem-house-leaderships-statement-proves-freedom-of-speech-doesnt-exist-for-muslim-women-in-congress/

Earlier today Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrat leadership released a statement following Rep. Ilhan Omar’s anti-Israel and anti-America comments:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib then took to her Twitter account, which has 1.4 million followers, to register a freedom of speech complaint:

Victim status ACHIEVED. Again.

Bingo!

Or better yet…

