UPDATED 10:10 AM PT – Thursday, June 10, 2021

New reports have revealed unsanitary conditions and human rights abuses at Joe Biden’s border camps for illegal immigrants. According to NBC News, migrants complained about “neglect, filth and fear” that are rife in those facilities.

The illegal immigrants also said crime and kidnappings have become commonplace despite Biden’s promises to ensure their safety. The report pointed out human traffickers are lying to migrants by telling them Biden is welcoming them all into the U.S.

A separate report by BBC News found migrant children are also facing harsh treatment in Biden’s camps on U.S. soil. Back in March, border authorities encountered nearly 19,000 migrant children, which is the highest on record. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials confirmed these are the worst numbers seen in a fiscal year since 2006.

Meanwhile, the leader of Guatemala has continued to blame the Biden administration for the recent surge of illegal immigration at the U.S. border. During an interview Wednesday, President Alejandro Giammattei said the administration’s ”lukewarm” border stance has caused the ongoing and unwavering crisis.

The president of Mexico blamed Joe Biden for the border crisis. The president of Guatemala blamed Joe Biden for the border crisis. The president of El Salvador blamed Joe Biden for the border crisis. What does Joe Biden blame? Climate change. — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) June 9, 2021

His comments came after Giammattei met with Vice President Kamala Harris this week. He reportedly urged Harris to impose harsher penalties on human smugglers. The meeting came amid a new surge of illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, which many have attributed to the undoing of a number of Trump-era immigration policies.

On top of that, a border gap located in Yuma, Arizona has become a major hotspot for illegal immigration. The large gap can be seen where the Colorado River once separated Mexico from the U.S.

