Speaking to US troops at Mildenhall, UK, Sleepy Joe managed to garble the name of the Royal Air Force (RAF), as the Express reported.

“Embarrassingly, Mr Biden managed to turn the RAF into the RFA, when referencing the UK’s military air force”, the Express wrote.

“These partnerships have been hardened in the fire of war”, the 78-year-old said.

“Like the original Bloody Hundredth, and those RFA pilots.”

The First Lady joked that her husband found it hard to concentrate, the Express wrote: “Joe, pay attention,” Jill Biden said.

Joe Biden will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on 16th June in Geneva.

Joe Biden incorrectly refers to the Royal Air Force (RAF) as the “RFA” pic.twitter.com/udXsW7A4ff — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2021

