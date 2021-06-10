https://www.independentsentinel.com/road-rage-couple-who-killed-a-6-year-old-held-on-1-million-bond/





The Southern California couple suspected in connection with the road rage killing of a 6-year-old boy last month will appear in court Tuesday, as officials promised to “get justice” for the child in what they described as a disturbing case.

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24 and Wynne Lee, 23 were arrested Sunday at their home in Costa Mesa, located 40 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, in the death of Aiden Leos. A vehicle, a white Volkswagen, and a gun used in the incident were recovered at different locations, the California Highway Patrol said.

The California Highway Patrol said the pair, who are boyfriend and girlfriend, are expected to be charged with murder over the little boy’s death.

Aiden was fatally shot while sitting in the backseat of his mother Joanna Cloonan’s car as they drove along the 55 Freeway in Orange County en route to his kindergarten on May 21.

According to accounts from the mother and witnesses who stopped to help her, the road rage ordeal unfolded when the driver of a white Volkswagen Golf Sportswagen cut Aiden’s mother off in the carpool lane.

The boy’s mother stuck up her middle finger at the driver before the other car slipped in behind her and someone inside fired a shot at the rear of her car.

The bullet struck Aiden in the back.

Aiden’s mother pulled over to the side of the road and cradled the little boy until an off-duty police officer stopped to perform CPR and paramedics arrived.

The boy was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

With a little luck, they will get life in prison.

