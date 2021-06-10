https://noqreport.com/2021/06/10/rob-schneider-dana-carvey-torch-dr-fauci/

Rob Schneider Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has taken a beating on social media over the past few weeks in light of his recently surfaced emails , which were obtained by journalists. Joining in on the bash are none other than “Saturday Night Live” alums Rob Schneider and Dana Carvey.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Schneider denounced Fauci as a “fraud” while trashing the mainstream media for propping him up.

“Not since the days of the former Soviet Union and their propaganda machines Pravda & TASS has ‘news’ outlets like MSNBC (among most others) been such blatant Pro Government Mouthpieces. Fauci will be (rightly) tossed in the dustbin of history for the fraud he has always been,” tweeted Schneider. Not since the days of the former Soviet Union and their propaganda machines Pravda & TASS has ‘news’ outlets like MSNBC (among most others) been such blatant Pro Government Mouthpieces.

Fauci will be (rightly) tossed in the dustbin of history for the fraud he has always been. https://t.co/vbsuCvJX6W

— Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) June 9, 2021

As noted by HollywoodInToto , Dana Carvey has become a frequent critic of Dr. Fauci on his “Fantastic!” podcast […]

Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com

