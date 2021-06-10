https://www.dailywire.com/news/rob-schneider-dana-carvey-torch-dr-fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has taken a beating on social media over the past few weeks in light of his recently surfaced emails, which were obtained by journalists. Joining in on the bash are none other than “Saturday Night Live” alums Rob Schneider and Dana Carvey.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Schneider denounced Fauci as a “fraud” while trashing the mainstream media for propping him up.

“Not since the days of the former Soviet Union and their propaganda machines Pravda & TASS has ‘news’ outlets like MSNBC (among most others) been such blatant Pro Government Mouthpieces. Fauci will be (rightly) tossed in the dustbin of history for the fraud he has always been,” tweeted Schneider.

As noted by HollywoodInToto, Dana Carvey has become a frequent critic of Dr. Fauci on his “Fantastic!” podcast through daily impersonations. In one of his latest episodes, Carvey joked about how Dr. Fauci supported gain-of-function research.

“I’m not attacking him,” Carvey said. “He really supported gain-of-function research, which is kind of like — seems like a sci-fi thing. You take a virus, you try to re-engineer it in a lab, and make it like a super-predator virus. He said — he really believed that it was worth the risk.”

Carvey then switched into his Dr. Fauci impression, saying he’ll “have no regrets” if it’s eventually proven that COVID-19 leaked from a lab.

“But if it’s proven the virus escaped from a lab, I’ll have no regrets, but if I had my druthers, I hope the whole world forgets,” Carvey’s Fauci said. “I’m Tony Fauci, and from the bottom of my heart, go f*** yourself.”

In response to all the attacks against him, Dr. Fauci has denounced his detractors as being “anti-science.”

“What’s happening now, is very much an anti-science approach,” Fauci told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. “I mean, it is what it is, I’m a public figure, I’m going to take the arrows and the slings, but they’re just, they’re fabricated. And that’s just what it is … it’s all nonsense.”

On the origins of the pandemic, Fauci said that it’s important to understand, while denouncing the personal attacks against him.

“It is important to understand that, but it is being approached now in a very vehement way, in a very distorted way, I believe, by attacking me,” he said. “I think the question is extremely legitimate; you should want to know how this happened so that we can make sure it doesn’t happen again. But what’s happened in the middle of all that, I become the object of extraordinary, I believe, completely inappropriate, distorted, misleading, and misrepresented attacks, which, you know, it is what it is, but it’s happening. And that’s unfortunate.”

The situation has become so heated that multiple GOP senators have now called for Fauci to be fired, which is unlikely to happen, given that the Biden administration has already pledged they will fire him under no circumstances.

This article has been revised for clarity.

