https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/ron-desantis-crt-school-board

Parents have grown increasingly concerned with school districts implementing critical race theory into their curriculums. CRT plays off the progressive belief that anything they don’t like is racist. With CRT, they can start teaching kids at a young age that their entire existence is racism-based depending on their skin color. Videos of school boards being told to shine up their indoctrination and stick it up their arse are common. Usually, it’s from parents who think that we SHOULDN’T be teaching kids to hate each other. Today, in Florida, that parent was Gov. Ron DeSantis.

It was a meeting of the State Board as opposed to a local district. And everyone there was rather cordial. But the message from America’s Governor is clear. He believes we should be teaching FACT and not NARRATIVE. He also gives specifics of what some other school districts are trying to expose kids too..

(He’s the first speaker in this livestream, will timecode as soon as YouTube allows me to)







Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the State Board of Education



youtu.be



Basically using critical race theory to bring ideology and political activism to the forefront of education. … We need to be educating people, not trying to indoctrinate them. … In upstate New York … they forced kindergartners to watch videos saying that “racist police” and “state-sanctioned violence” will kill people at any time based on race. In Arizona, they had an equity toolkit saying that babies show racism at three months old, and white children are racist by age 5. … [CRT] is basically teaching kids that the country is rotten and that our institutions are illigitamte. That is not worth any taxpayer dollars. It’s wrong. It’s not something that we should do.

DeSantis does one thing here that more people need to do when they speak out. He gives specific examples. If more parents started doing that rather than more broad-based attacks, it would put a lot of these school boards on defense. Let the upstate New York superintendent defend teaching children that cops will kill them. Put the Arizona teacher who is teaching kids that they’re racist before they reach first grade on blast. Leftists need to be forced to defend specifics. Otherwise, they paint criticism of CRT as criticism of teaching history. Which, as DeSantis also points out, is bullshit.

Other Republican governors in other states have banned it outright. DeSantis hasn’t done that yet. Or hasn’t had the chance to do that yet. But more important than winning a political fight over CRT, we need to win the argument. Putting the Marxist school boards on defense instead of offense is a start.

Get your content free from Big Tech’s filter. Bookmark this website and sign up for our newsletter!







The NFL Admits To Being RACIST…and WOKE!? | Louder With Crowder



youtu.be



From Your Site Articles

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

