Senate Majority Leader Charles SchumerChuck SchumerBiden seeks to unite allies on China Manchin insists he supports voting rights — we’ll see Biden talks reconciliation with Schumer as infrastructure negotiations falter MORE (D-N.Y.) on Thursday said that the number of Republicans who believe former President Trump Donald TrumpFormer House Republican to challenge DeWine for Ohio gubernatorial nomination GOP senators press Justice Department to compare protest arrests to Capitol riot Overnight Defense: Austin directs classified initiatives to counter China | Biden emphasizes alliances in speech to troops | Lockdown lifted at Texas base after reported shooting MORE will be reinstated as commander in chief later this year represents a “glaring warning” on continued widespread acceptance of Trump’s unsupported claim of a stolen 2020 election.

In remarks from the Senate floor, Schumer referenced a recent Politico-Morning Consult poll that found that 29 percent of Republicans believe that Trump will be placed back in the Oval Office later this year.

The poll came after New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman Maggie Lindsy Haberman3 in 10 Republicans believe Trump will be reinstated as president: poll Fan kicked out of Fenway Park after unfurling ‘Trump Won’ banner As organized religion declines, is conspiracy the new religion of Republicans? MORE said last week that Trump has been pressuring conservative media to legitimize his theory of a “rigged” election, and has been telling people in his inner circle that he believes he will be reinstated by August of this year.

While 61 percent of GOP survey respondents dismissed the conspiracy theory, Schumer said the nearly 3 in 10 Republicans who supported Trump’s claim “is a depressing fact of our times that there is an audience out there who will literally believe anything the former president says, no matter how unrealistic or untrue.”

“They believe him when he just abjectly lies,” Schumer said, adding “it is a glaring warning that the Big Lie has created fertile ground for all sorts of insane conspiracy.”

“Of course, the idea of ‘reinstatement’ comes from disgraced former President Trump himself, and is nothing more than the deluded ramblings of a defeated politician,” the Democratic leader said, before noting, however, that the blame “does not rest only with the former president.”

Schumer slammed his Republican colleagues on Capitol Hill, arguing, “Washington Republicans and the political right” have “not done enough to stand up to the Big Lie.”

“After making a few brave noises in the wake of January 6th, Republican leadership here in Washington now seem to have traded political courage and truth for appeasement,” he said.

“The Republican Minority Leader in the House called Donald Trump ‘morally responsible’ for the attack on January 6th,” Schumer added, referring to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyWisconsin state lawmaker compares museum mask policy to Nazi Party Harris hears criticism from all sides amid difficult first trip Cheney compares Trump claims to Chinese Communist Party: ‘It’s very dangerous’ MORE (R-Calif.).

“He empowered his deputies to take part in painstaking negotiations to establish an independent commission to study those events – and then promptly voted against it,” Schumer argued. “He convened his entire conference to deliver a pink slip to the one member of his leadership team who dared to repeat the truth that President Biden Joe BidenWhite House announces major boost to global vaccine supply U.S. in talks to buy Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to send abroad: report Pentagon to consider authorizing airstrikes in Afghanistan if country falls into crisis: report MORE is the president.”

Schumer asserted Thursday that the “Republican Party is now wrapped around the axle of the Big Lie,” adding that a “big reason” for this is because “Republican leaders are unwilling to move on from Trumpism.”

“The truth is: the Big Lie has consequences,” the Senate leader added. “It erodes our trust in elections, faith in our democracy, and it’s gnawing away at the very right to vote in America.”

Haberman said last week that Trump has been “laser focused” on the Arizona election audit fueled by GOP claims of fraud in Maricopa County.

Election experts and Democrats, including Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, have called the recount a solely partisan effort based on unsupported voting fraud allegations.

