https://www.theepochtimes.com/see-the-spectacular-solar-eclipse-painting-the-sky-red-in-new-jersey_3852972.html

A eclipsed sun rises over New York City seen from Jersey City, N.J., on June 10, 2021. (Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images)

Several countries got to experience a celestial phenomenon on Thursday as they witnessed a solar eclipse lighting up the skies in the northern hemisphere.

Eyewitness footage in Avon-by-the-Sea, New Jersey captured a partial solar eclipse, creating a spectacular crescent which floated over the sea and painted the sky red.

The New York skyline is seen as the moon partially covers the sun during a partial solar eclipse seen from Jersey City, N.J., on June 10, 2021. (Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images)

Solar eclipses occur when the moon moves across the face of the sun and blocks out some or all of the light emanating from it.

Other countries experienced a “ring of fire,” or annular solar eclipse, where the moon moves entirely over the sun but does not block out its light, leaving a thin ring of brilliance.