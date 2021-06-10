https://www.oann.com/sen-mcconnell-bipartisanship-is-over/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-mcconnell-bipartisanship-is-over

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:32 AM PT – Thursday, June 10, 2021

According to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Democrat lawmakers have no interest in being bipartisan. He warned June is shaping up to be a check the box month for Democrats as progressives look to pass several sweeping bills.

“If you look to what the majority leader has in mind for June, it’s pretty clear the era of bipartisanship is over,” stated the Kentucky lawmaker. “We passed six bills so far this year, significant bills on a bipartisan basis…but I think that’s coming to a screeching halt this month.”

His comments come as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the left would not “sacrifice boldness for bipartisanship.” McConnell said despite the passage of those six bipartisan bills, Democrats plan to try to push through bills they support coming out of the House. This includes the so-called Paycheck Fairness Act.

“It looks to me like the majority leader has decided that June is kind of the ‘check the box month’ with all of the extreme left-wing provisions that they support,” McConnell continued. “Hopefully, we’ll sober up after that and get back to doing the work together as we have done for the first almost six months of this year.”

The American people rightly expect a 50-50 Senate to find common ground on serious, mainstream action. This year, we’ve done so repeatedly. But this month, Democrats have decided to instead appease their far-left fringe and put forward a partisan agenda that is designed to fail. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) June 9, 2021

This came after McConnell criticized the left’s agenda by saying they are only focusing on their own political bias.

