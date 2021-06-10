https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60c25320bbafd42ff5861104
Police in Pakistan have arrested cleric Mufti Sardar Ali Haqqani after a video in which he threatens Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai went viral. …
Portland, Ore. — Citing a supposed “disproportionate” stops of people of color, Portland’s Gun Violence Reduction Team was eliminated last…
Inflation Is Not Coming, It’s Here…Dust Off That ‘Misery Index’. OBiden Administration Looking To Destroy American Financial System….
DALLAS — The Texas man who is already in custody, accused of kidnapping Cash Gernon, 4, from his Dallas home last month, has…
Biden and Johnson “agreed that the U.K.-U.S. partnership was more important than ever as we tackle shared challenges like climate change and building back better from the coronavirus pandemic.”…