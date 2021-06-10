https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/spicy-trump-blasts-dem-witch-hunts-says-clinton-dnc-held-accountable/

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement on Thursday regarding his exoneration in the “Mueller Witch Hunt,” saying that Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee should be held accountable.

Trump also pointed out that their nonsense cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars.

“Now that I have been totally exonerated on the Mueller Witch Hunt with a charge of No Collusion, I have often wondered, if a fake investigation is illegally started based on information provided and paid for by the DNC and the Clinton campaign, shouldn’t they be held accountable?” Trump asked. “Not to mention, wasting tens of millions of taxpayer dollars and interfering with years of a presidential administration? I fought the made-up Hoax strongly and effectively, and I won.”

“Then they fabricated, out of thin air, the fake allegation that I obstructed justice, and I won that too. Think of it, how can you obstruct justice when you were fighting a false and illegally submitted narrative?” Trump said.

TRENDING: Medical Journal Labels “Whiteness” a “Malignant, Parasitic-like Condition” and there is “Not Yet a Permanent Cure”

This week, it was reported that contrary to fake news from the establishment media and Democrats, the U.S. Park Police did not clear protesters from a park outside the White House so Trump could take a photo-op at a nearby church.

“This week I have been totally exonerated by the Inspector General in the clearing of Lafayette Park, despite earlier reports that it was done for political purposes,” Trump continued. “And I have also been totally exonerated in Congress by the testimony of former White House lawyer Don McGahn. It came, it went, and it was a big ‘nothingburger.’”

“But fear not, the Radical Left, country destroying, illegal Witch Hunts continue, and I will win those too!” Trump concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

