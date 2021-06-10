https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/finance/starbucks-sees-ingredient-shortages-nationwide?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Starbucks, the world’s largest coffeehouse chain, is reporting a supply shortage – from such essentials as lids and straws to white mocha for its more expensive and flavorful drinks.

The Seattle-based company, with roughly 15,000 locations just in the U.S., said the supply-chain issue is only temporary and has not resulted in price increases, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson in April foreshadowed the shortage, telling Wall Street analysts about vendors having difficulty hiring workers and that his company would invest more to help supply chain partners – from staffing to manufacturing to distribution.

Among the other ingredients in short supply among U.S. locations are sweet cream, caramel, peach syrup, guava syrup and dragonfruit for drinks. Some food items are also in short supply including sausage, egg and cheese sandwiches.

