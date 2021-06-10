https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/06/state-trooper-shot-with-rifle-manhunt-ongoing-in-new-york/

New York State Police are conducting a manhunt for a suspect who allegedly shot a trooper while conducting a welfare check. The suspect is believed to be “armed and dangerous.”

The suspect, Jason D. Johnson, is described as a 34 year old man approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and hair in a “long mohawk style.” He was last seen in Colesville after the shooting occurred.

SP is searching for Jason D. Johnson in connection with the shooting of a Trooper in Broome Co. Injuries not life threatening. Johnson last seen in the E. Windsor Road in Colesville. He is considered armed & dangerous. Call 911 if you have information. pic.twitter.com/k2Fxzr6VOT — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) June 10, 2021

“He is considered armed and dangerous, do not approach him and call 911 immediately,” – New York State Police Statement

A Broome County Sheriff deputy and State trooper were dispatched to Johnson’s home on East Windsor Road in Colesville to conduct a welfare check. When Trooper Becky Seager showed up Johnson grabbed a rifle and shot Trooper Seager in the hip. She was transported to Wilson Hospital in Johnson City with nonlife threatening injuries.

Authorities believe that Johnson is traveling in a blue Ford F-250 pickup truck with New York license plate HZV7759. Anyone with information should call 911.

