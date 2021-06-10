https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/10/stop-attacking-us-cori-bush-has-had-enough-with-the-anti-blackness-and-islamophobia-from-jewish-dems-who-called-out-ilhan-omar/

Last night, Ilhan Omar accused her Democratic colleagues — at least the Jewish ones — of “constant harassment” and Islamophobia.

It’s shameful for colleagues who call me when they need my support to now put out a statement asking for “clarification” and not just call. The islamophobic tropes in this statement are offensive. The constant harassment & silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable. https://t.co/37dy2UduW0 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 10, 2021

Naturally, Rashida Tlaib rode to Omar’s defense:

I am tired of colleagues (both D+R) demonizing @IlhanMN. Their obsession with policing her is sick. She has the courage to call out human rights abuses no matter who is responsible. That’s better than colleagues who look away if it serves their politics. https://t.co/5n9OxZbK8Q — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) June 10, 2021

Now, it’s recent Squad addition and birthing person Cori Bush’s turn:

Stop attacking @IlhanMN. Stop attacking us. I’m not surprised when Republicans attack Black women for standing up for human rights. But when it’s Democrats, it’s especially hurtful. We’re your colleagues. Talk to us directly. Enough with the anti-Blackness and Islamophobia. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) June 10, 2021

So painfully on-brand for Cori Bush and the Squad.

You’re not being criticized for being black. You’re being critiqued for your ideas. — jonathan abernathy (@JonathanDavidA) June 10, 2021

I’m sorry but it’s not an issue of #racism and you shouldn’t make it one . She’s engaged in spreading #Antisemitism and she’s not above reproach https://t.co/pnrjqdwbWB — Eli Neuberger (@thevoos) June 10, 2021

Stop claiming this has anything to do with her skin color and religion. That’s vile and wrong. It has everything to do with fact your fellow Squad member compared U.S. and Israel to Taliban and Hamas. Stop excusing her behavior. — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) June 10, 2021

Now this… Good Lord… I have a lot of criticisms about both of these Congresswomen-none of which are based upon their nationality, race, sexual orientation, religion, etc. Ugh… I just can’t…What Democratic colleagues are “attacking”them?The letter?A letter is an”attack”? https://t.co/VFBM35uQad — ɢɨʀʟֆ ʝʊֆȶ աǟռռǟ ɦǟʋɛ ʄʊռɖǟʍɛռȶǟʟ ɦʊʍǟռ ʀɨɢɦȶֆ (@Celia_Fate_Esq) June 10, 2021

The 12 Jewish House Democrats’ statement was unimpressive and weak, but it was most definitely not Islamophobic or anti-black. And Cori Bush knows that.

But she also knows that busting those out is generally enough to get Democrats to back off out of fear of offending the progressive wing and dealing with the fallout.

So Cori Bush cries racism and Islamophobia. Because she can.

This is what some mean when they complain about the harmfulness of “identity politics”: Omar was dinged for placing the U.S. and the Taliban on a par, and rather than defend that implicit claim of equivalence, the response offered here is a phantom invocation of “anti-blackness.” https://t.co/fHooGXFKVX — Berny Belvedere (@bernybelvedere) June 10, 2021

Never forget: intersectionality entails anti-Semitism and it also entails accusing anyone who calls out anti-Semitism of being bigoted in some other way. https://t.co/cRm88yqoGI — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 10, 2021

Criticising the political opinions of someone who just happens to be a person of color is now racist because Cori Bush said so. Because she’s black, she expects to be immune from criticism — special treatment on the account of the color of her skin. That’s actually racism. https://t.co/Yt3PyRbxCA — PoliticsJack🇺🇸🍾🐘 (@PoliticsJack270) June 10, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

