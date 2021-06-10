https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/10/stop-attacking-us-cori-bush-has-had-enough-with-the-anti-blackness-and-islamophobia-from-jewish-dems-who-called-out-ilhan-omar/

Last night, Ilhan Omar accused her Democratic colleagues — at least the Jewish ones — of “constant harassment” and Islamophobia.

Naturally, Rashida Tlaib rode to Omar’s defense:

Now, it’s recent Squad addition and birthing person Cori Bush’s turn:

So painfully on-brand for Cori Bush and the Squad.

The 12 Jewish House Democrats’ statement was unimpressive and weak, but it was most definitely not Islamophobic or anti-black. And Cori Bush knows that.

But she also knows that busting those out is generally enough to get Democrats to back off out of fear of offending the progressive wing and dealing with the fallout.

So Cori Bush cries racism and Islamophobia. Because she can.

