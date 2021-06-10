http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/UQQ3MmCQdUk/new-study-finds-slightly-elevated-risk-of-bleeding-disorders-after-astrazeneca-vaccine-11623259534

A vial of the AstraZeneca PLC Covid-19 vaccine.

Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg News

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...