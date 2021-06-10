https://www.oann.com/texas-health-workers-file-lawsuit-against-vaccine-mandates/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=texas-health-workers-file-lawsuit-against-vaccine-mandates

UPDATED 7:09 AM PT – Thursday, June 10, 2021

Dozens of health care workers at the Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas are suspended for refusing to receive a coronavirus vaccine. According to reports Wednesday, at least 178 hospital employees are refusing to comply with forced vaccinations while another 285 workers claimed religious or medical exemptions.

The suspended health workers recently took part in a demonstration while arguing vaccine mandates violate their constitutional rights and medical privacy under HIPAA. They added, COVID-19 vaccines have not been fully approved as safe by the FDA.

“They need to give people choices, they can’t force things upon people that they are not are not comfortable with,” stated Jennifer Bridges, a nurse at Houston Methodist Hospital. “If I have to eat ramen noodles for a month or two, I’m okay with that because the rest of my life, my heath and my family are more important than money or this job.”

Employees across the @MethodistHosp system are gathering outside the Baytown hospital to support one another. These frontline workers will lose their jobs after a two week suspension because they did not comply with the #covid19 vaccine mandate. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/DF3ZrEVqHE — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) June 8, 2021

The health care workers are now suing the hospital in a federal court. The judge is set to hear the case later this week and the plaintiffs are expecting to be allowed to get back to work.

