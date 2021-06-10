https://justthenews.com/nation/texas-build-its-own-border-wall-gov-abbott-says?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will build its own wall along the state’s border with Mexico.

Abbott announced the plan Thursday at a summit to discuss border security with law enforcement officials, landowners and mayors, according to KTVT.

The governor’s plan would follow former President Trump’s signature initiative to build a security wall along the entire southern U.S. border.

Abbot also announced the allocation of $1 billion toward border security and creating a task force on border and homeland security, amid a recent and record surge of immigrants at the border shortly after the Biden administration began.

“While securing the border is the federal government’s responsibility, Texas will not sit idly by as this crisis grows,” Abbott said. “This is an unprecedented crisis, and Texas is responding with the most robust and comprehensive border plan the nation has ever seen.”

Abbott is expected next week to provide more details about the wall plan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

