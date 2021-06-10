https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2021/06/10/the-last-of-the-pro-hicans-three-democrat-senators-are-stalling-passage-of-the-pro-act-n394391
About The Author
Related Posts
Stanford University Email Tells Students Who Prompted the Atlanta Shootings, and It Isn't the Shooter
April 18, 2021
Media Matters Tries a 'Diversity' Attack on Tucker Carlson, Gets Smacked Down in Epic Fashion
March 17, 2021
Former Head of Operation Warp Speed Nukes Biden Claims About Having No Vaccine Rollout Plan Into Oblivion
March 23, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy