It’s said that conspiracies can’t remain secret forever because someone eventually talks. This is certainly true of the global warming swindle. The climate fanatics have a habit of regularly revealing that they’re running a racket.

The most recent example occurred last month during a “Critical Climate Moment?” segment on CBS that featured its global warming “expert.” When asked why an increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius in global temperature has been determined to be a tipping point, the network’s “climate specialist” admitted it’s a “symbolic” figure.

“Because, I mean, humans chose it, we chose 1.5, we chose 2 degrees,” said meteorologist Jeff Berardelli, whose entire on-camera spiel was an exercise in fearmongering based on speculation.

So there it is. A number pulled out of the ether. No (real) science behind it. A benchmark used to do nothing more than frighten the public – a Menckenian hobgoblin.

It’s almost routine for the alarmists to give up the game. We’ve seen them inadvertently admit that the objective of the global warming scare is an opportunity to:

While politicians, activists, and earnest-faced “journalists” spread terror as fast and hard as they are able, there continues to be a steady stream of counter information:

Tim Ball, a former University of Winnipeg climatology professor, assures us that carbon dioxide, the target of climate alarmists’ crusade, isn’t actually a greenhouse gas.

Scientific research is plagued by a “replication crisis.” Economists have “found that studies that failed to replicate since their publication were on average 153 times more likely to be cited than studies that had,” says Science Alert, “and that the influence of these papers is growing over time.” And we all know that some of the most-cited reports by political and media activists are climate papers predicting doom.

There’s good news for polar bears, the warming zealots’ poster animal, due to unexpected (by alarmists) “sea ice thickness across the Arctic.”

Former Obama undersecretary of energy Steve Koonin, whose work we’ve highlighted, points out in his new book “Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters” that 1) “the warmest temperatures in the U.S. have not risen in the past 50 years”; 2) “the rate of global sea-level rise 70 years ago was as large as what we observe today”; and 3) instead of famine, “in the 50 years from 1961 to 2011, global yields of wheat, rice, and maize … each more than doubled.” He pulls these facts not from the thin air that gave us the 1.5 degrees Celsius boundary but from U.S. government and United Nations reports.

Bjorn Lomborg, professor and author, and former director of Denmark’s National Environmental Assessment Institute, notes that climate-related deaths have fallen from nearly a half million to fewer than 25,000 in less than a century.

Yet here we are in 2021, the West increasingly captured by a Democrat-media-celebrity cartel that bitterly clings to its science fiction and superstition. We need to wake up before not only is the economy lost but our freedoms, too.

— Written by the I&I Editorial Board

