Senate Democratic leaders Friday demanded Trump administration Attorneys General Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions testify about the seizures of data from House Democrats in 2017 and 2018 – following the release of a news report on efforts by then-President Trump to learn who was leaking information related to the Russian collusion probe.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Dick Durbin said Barr and Sessions must testify before the their chamber’s Judiciary Committee, according to the Associated Press.

The former top U.S. law enforcement officers could be subjected to a subpoena if they refuse.

Durbin, of Illinois, is the Senate majority whip, the second-highest-ranking position among the Senate Democrats.

The news report was from the New York Time and was published late Thursday. The report states the Trump administration under Sessions, then Barr sought data from Apple and other internet providers on communications from at least 12 people include two Democrats on the House Intelligence committee – California Reps Eric Swalwell and Adam Schieff, who was the panel’s ranking member and is now its chairman.

