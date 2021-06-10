https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/10/train-wreck-alert-rebekah-jones-tries-playing-the-victim-during-interview-about-sexist-article-by-charles-cw-cooke-in-neo-nazi-blog-watch/

The National Review is a neo-Nazi blog, Rebekah? Really?

We thought Rebekah Jones was a train wreck BEFORE this interview but this makes her a train wreck on steroids.

Calling the pretty spectacular exposé Charles C.W. Cooke wrote about her ‘sexist’ is pathetic as well.

Does this really work for people on the Left? C’mon, be honest. Are you all so braindead that you fall for this sort of crap?

Watch:

Delusional Rebekah Jones says, “I wrote a massive 6000 word piece that just destroyed [the article by @NRO’s @charlescwcooke], and unfortunately I as an individual didn’t have the platform that the neo-Nazi blog does.” pic.twitter.com/b4QH0V0bZ8 — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) June 9, 2021

Yeah, at first she kind of laughed.

Sure she did.

She’s trying so hard to pretend that Cooke didn’t just destroy her. And accusing him of making things up and calling him sexist? And right, a ‘friend’ convinced her she needed to respond to it.

How can anyone listen to this woman?

She also calls the article “as sexist as you can get,” says, “everything was made up,” “none of it was even remotely true,” and it was a “crappy piece of lies.” 😂 — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) June 9, 2021

We just wonder if they asked her about getting suspended for spamming Twitter.

Heh.

Gotta keep the grift going. She’s a serial liar and anyone who can’t see it deserves to lose money to her. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) June 10, 2021

She desperately needs this to be a sexist attack by a neo-Nazi, otherwise, her brainwashed supporters might start asking questions.

…

You know what, they won’t start asking questions.

If they were able to think like that they wouldn’t follow and support her in the first place.

Just sayin’.

I hope @NRO and @charlescwcooke sue her for calling them neo-Nazis. — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) June 10, 2021

Does she need help? — /OLA (@moep_eins) June 9, 2021

All she can get.

I don’t know why people let her give answers like this, without challenging her. She just dismisses the NR article as them just making stuff up. But the article has fact after fact that could be thrown back at her. — M Z (@Mzachry44) June 9, 2021

nutter — Fireofthyme (@fireofthyme) June 9, 2021

And it was a HOT MESS.

We wrote about it even.

Updated to add even MORE of a breakdown of her interview:

Rebekah Jones lied to Thomas Kennedy’s face and said she had a Merlin account. Does he feel used? https://t.co/nZb5XyxiJL — Max (@MaxNordau) June 9, 2021

28:34 “That’s ridiculous. How do you not have access to data that you create? I mean, it’s- There were no, like, files that were given to me that I just, you know, hit Python, overwrite, field names, you know, identifiers. I created all of the data tables from the raw data…” — Max (@MaxNordau) June 9, 2021

“…and as I mentioned, I would have to go in and fix them. There were, any given point, five or six zip codes- zip codes were a freaking nightmare. Oh my gd, I worked so hard to get that layer fixed.” — Max (@MaxNordau) June 9, 2021

She’s talking about things that aren’t Merlin. Consistent with her pattern of misdirection. — Max (@MaxNordau) June 9, 2021

29:30 “That’s another one of these kinds of outrageous things. 5,927 people in 2020 had access to edit—read and write access to the Merlin system, which is actually 1/3 of DOH employees. I’d been using this system for more than 2 years.” She lied to your face @tomaskenn — Max (@MaxNordau) June 9, 2021

Ouch.

29:48 “I worked with HIV/AIDS. I worked with the Hepatitis A outbreak, which, for the Department of Health, was a partial activation, which is actually how I met Scott Pritchard. But, uh, other things as well.” — Max (@MaxNordau) June 9, 2021

“Maybe they’re not understanding how public data systems work, or something. I don’t know.” — Max (@MaxNordau) June 9, 2021

“There’s a fundamental, just, lack of knowledge there that, again, makes me kind of feel like, whoever they spoke to, if they actually spoke to somebody, has no idea what they’re talking about.” — Max (@MaxNordau) June 9, 2021

As we said, train freakin’ wreck.

***

