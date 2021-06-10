https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/long-time-trump-aide-lead-new-tech-start?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Jason Miller, one of former President Trump’s longest-serving aides, has come the CEO of a new tech start-up company. name of the company has not been revealed.

The unnamed company is working on a social media platform that will for conservatives and may even be used by Trump, according to Politico.

Miller, who was a Trump 2020 campaign spokesman and a primary spokesperson since the former president left office, is reportedly stepping back from his day-to-day role with Trump but will still be a member of the team.

Trump was banned from Facebook and Twitter following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which has resulted in speculation that he’ll seek an alternative platform.

He recent shuttered his blog site, over reported concerns that it wasn’t getting enough traffic and gas and has instead chosen to communicate via aides who send out his statements to an email list.

