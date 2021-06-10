https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/557903-trump-asks-biden-to-give-putin-his-warmest-regards

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpFormer House Republican to challenge DeWine for Ohio gubernatorial nomination GOP senators press Justice Department to compare protest arrests to Capitol riot Overnight Defense: Austin directs classified initiatives to counter China | Biden emphasizes alliances in speech to troops | Lockdown lifted at Texas base after reported shooting MORE told President Joe Biden Joe BidenWhite House announces major boost to global vaccine supply U.S. in talks to buy Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to send abroad: report Pentagon to consider authorizing airstrikes in Afghanistan if country falls into crisis: report MORE to give his “warmest regards” to Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinOvernight Defense: Austin directs classified initiatives to counter China | Biden emphasizes alliances in speech to troops | Lockdown lifted at Texas base after reported shooting Biden highlights commitment to alliances on first foreign trip stop Five things to watch on Biden’s first foreign trip MORE ahead of the two world leaders meeting.

“Good luck to Biden in dealing with President Putin—don’t fall asleep during the meeting, and please give him my warmest regards!” Trump wrote in a statement Thursday.

Biden and Putin will have their first meeting Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland.

Trump was criticized during his presidency on his relationship with Putin, even from some Republicans.

He received some of his harshest criticism from the GOP when Trump sided with Putin over the U.S. intelligence community during the Helsinki summit in 2018.

During the summit, Trump refused to condemn Putin after he claimed Russia did not interfere in the 2016 election, despite U.S. intelligence agencies claiming the contrary.

The former president still claims Russia did not meddle in the 2016 election.

“Despite the belated Fake News portrayal of the meeting, the United States won much, including the respect of President Putin and Russia,” Trump said. “Because of the phony Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, made-up and paid for by the Democrats and Crooked Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonAuthor James Patterson: ‘Fiction still works’ Florida Rep. Val Demings officially enters Senate race against Rubio McAuliffe wins Democratic primary in Virginia governor’s race MORE, the United States was put at a disadvantage—a disadvantage that was nevertheless overcome by me.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken Antony BlinkenOvernight Defense: Austin directs classified initiatives to counter China | Biden emphasizes alliances in speech to troops | Lockdown lifted at Texas base after reported shooting US, Iran nuclear talks to resume this weekend Pentagon announces new classified programs to counter China MORE has said Biden will warn Putin during the meeting about action the U.S. will take against Russia if the country continues to implement cyberattacks against the U.S.

“I can’t tell you whether I’m optimistic or not about the results,” Blinken said. “I don’t think we’re going to know after one meeting, but we’ll have some indications. … We’re prepared either way.”

