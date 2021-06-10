https://thelibertydaily.com/trump-fauci-likes-to-say-that-he-is-science-when-in-fact-he-is-merely-science-fiction/

Millions of American miss having Donald Trump on their social media feeds every day, but we can take solace in knowing we can still find his provocative and oftentimes outrageous words on his website. The truth he released today goes after mainstream media, the World Health Organization, the Chinese Communist Party, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, and he was able to fit it all into a single paragraph:

It is now unanimous, and I have been proven right (once again) that the initial World Health Organization Report on the Wuhan Lab was flawed and must be redone, this time by a truly transparent investigation. We were right about the China Virus from the beginning, and now the entire world sees it. This is why the Chinese Communist Party should pay $10 Trillion in global reparations for what they allowed to happen, the worst event in world history. Even here in the United States, the so-called experts like Dr. Fauci were wrong about the Wuhan Lab and China’s role the entire time. Just think how bad things would have gotten if I followed Dr. Fauci’s advice and never closed down travel from China (and other things)? Dr. Fauci likes to say that he is “science,” when in fact he is merely science fiction!

Latest statement from Donald Trump. “Dr. Fauci likes to say he’s ‘science,’ when in fact he is merely science fiction!” Trump calls on China to pay $10 trillion in reparations. pic.twitter.com/YVmgNmUguq — The First (@TheFirstonTV) June 10, 2021

This isn’t the first time Trump has called for China to pay $10 trillion in reparations. He started echoing that last week during the North Carolina GOP Convention and has mentioned it on a few instances since then. His contention, one shared by an increasing number of Americans, is that the Chinese Communist Party had developed Covid-19 through their Wuhan Institute of Virology and through scientific divisions of the People’s Liberation Army. They then accidentally or intentionally unleashed it onto the world.

If it was an accident, they took great pains along with their proxies at the World Health Organization to cover it all up, allowing it to spread to become a global pandemic. If they did it all intentionally, then it’s very possible it was intended to disrupt the United States presidential election, getting rid of their crushing nemesis, Trump.

Trump noted in his statement that Fauci had recommended not shutting down travel to and from China. The President’s unwillingness to heed the doctor’s advice is widely credited with slowing the spread in the United States. As other countries like Italy were devastated initially, the United States was able to better prepare, mitigating much of the toll the coronavirus has had on this nation.

If anything, Donald Trump is being too kind in jabbing at Anthony Fauci over his “science fiction.” It seems more like Fauci has been practicing the political science of a bureaucrat driven by narcissism, greed, and a desire to cover up his sins.

