Former President Donald Trump on Friday slammed what he said was the ill-advised endorsement of President Joe Biden by the union attached to the Keystone XL oil pipeline, claiming the pipeline project’s closure this week should be laid at the feet of those union leaders.

“The union representing the great workers building the Keystone XL Pipeline endorsed Biden,” said former President Trump in a statement released through his Save America PAC. “Now their workers have no jobs and the pipeline, which was well under construction (like the Southern Border Wall), has been shut down, with thousands of jobs lost and the company announcing yesterday that they are ‘permanently pulling out.’ You should vote those people out of office immediately, and stop paying your union dues. A total waste of money. And I said it was going to happen before the 2020 Presidential Election Hoax!”

