As of the writing of this post, Twitter is trending this story about a truck driver named Amelia who is going viral because she looks like Amy Schumer:

Except it is Amy Schumer, or at least her face photoshopped into the image:

I can’t figure out my favorite part of this Amy Schumer Twitter trend: the original photoshop, the fact that Twitter is amplifying an obvious shitpost as something that really happened, or that the marketing geniuses at @celinatruckstop actually make and sell the t-shirt. pic.twitter.com/4HlPRxd8pl — Andy Baio (@waxpancake) June 10, 2021

And it’s from a parody account:

[P] The “Amy Schumer truck stop” post going around is from a parody account, FYI. (Congrats to the creator(s) for pitching it so carefully on the line of outrageousness.) — Paul and Storm (@paulandstorm) June 10, 2021

They have a history of this:

And yes, it actually is Amy Schumer in the photo. These guys photoshop celebrities to help their content go viral. pic.twitter.com/ivrNGBza8i — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) June 10, 2021

Here’s the tweet that started it all:

Who says only men can drive trucks?? Big Rig driver Amelia stopped in this morning to turn in her Cranking The Hog Reward Points and redeemed this brand new mini fridge valued at over $500 due to the Monster Energy branding. Thanks for continuing to let us service you! pic.twitter.com/cUK2SOtD0E — Celina 52 Truck Stop (@celinatruckstop) June 9, 2021

And they explained the teardrop tattoo:

Prize winner Amelia wanted us to point out that her teardrop tattoo is not because she murdered anyone. She accidentally killed a pedestrian once after falling asleep at the wheel and got the tattoo to honor their memory. pic.twitter.com/Yb2fCibxLS — Celina 52 Truck Stop (@celinatruckstop) June 9, 2021

The “Stop pooping in our parking lot” sign is a nice touch, too:

Amy Schumer is trending because of a truck stop pic and NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT THIS??? pic.twitter.com/db9N92o9eE — Norb Aikin (@AikinNorb) June 10, 2021

Anyway, buy their merch if you’re so inclined:

Get Amelias shirt here https://t.co/oeSY0qRnlm — Celina 52 Truck Stop (@celinatruckstop) June 10, 2021

