https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/10/twitter-is-trending-a-parody-account-with-an-amy-schumer-photoshop/

As of the writing of this post, Twitter is trending this story about a truck driver named Amelia who is going viral because she looks like Amy Schumer:

Except it is Amy Schumer, or at least her face photoshopped into the image:

And it’s from a parody account:

They have a history of this:

Here’s the tweet that started it all:

And they explained the teardrop tattoo:

The “Stop pooping in our parking lot” sign is a nice touch, too:

Anyway, buy their merch if you’re so inclined:

***

