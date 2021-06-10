https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/10/video-of-ny-islanders-fans-joining-in-for-rousing-national-anthem-could-trigger-a-certain-nyt-editorial-board-member/

Before their game 6 win over the Boston Bruins last night, New York Islanders fans and players from both teams joined in for the singing of the National Anthem:

If a Coliseum full of @NYIslanders fans singing the national Anthem doesn’t make the hair on the back of your neck stand up, I don’t know what will. — Chris Boyle (@Chris_Boyle318) June 9, 2021

The anthem at The Coliseum will give you goosebumps

pic.twitter.com/PhKncGzbqs — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 9, 2021

That’s awesome! What would be even more awesome is if certain people saw the video:

For Mara Gay. May she get triggered! https://t.co/En5O3kxGHo — Real MaxTad (@MaxTadpol) June 10, 2021

New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay and others could be triggered by that show of patriotism.

Long Island! American flags! Thousands of patriotic Americans! Pride in their country! Singing the national anthem! I’m so sorry this is happening to you, @MaraGay! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/Hfw8yCloh2 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 10, 2021

I really hope @MaraGay and her elite Hampton friends aren’t New York Islander fans. I’ve got to imagine this would have ruined their night. Watching all those Patriots proudly displaying the American Flag while singing our National Anthem…poor, poor privileged Mara… — Silence Dogood (@sftophilly) June 10, 2021

Gosh, it would terrify @MaraGay! Imagine that, Americans singing the national anthem! How disturbing and awful!! NYT, MSNBC’s Mara Gay: ‘Disturbing’ to see ‘dozens of American flags’ on trucks on Long Islandhttps://t.co/fjBGrtI2iY — Liza Smith (@LizaSoho) June 10, 2021

