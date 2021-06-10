https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/10/video-of-ny-islanders-fans-joining-in-for-rousing-national-anthem-could-trigger-a-certain-nyt-editorial-board-member/

Before their game 6 win over the Boston Bruins last night, New York Islanders fans and players from both teams joined in for the singing of the National Anthem:

That’s awesome! What would be even more awesome is if certain people saw the video:

New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay and others could be triggered by that show of patriotism.

