https://hannity.com/media-room/viral-video-patriotic-hockey-fans-belt-out-national-anthem-on-long-island-ny/
AOC VS AMAZON: Cortez Says Amazon Can Return to NYC if they ‘Consult’ Local Communities
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.05.19
Embattled Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opened the door for Amazon to return to the Big Apple this week; saying the technology giant must “consult” local communities that would be impacted by the new headquarters.
“One of the most concerning aspects in what happened with the deal previously is you have all of these folks in Long Island City, in Sunnyside, in Woodside and all the way out to Jackson Heights, that will be impacted by this and they were not consulted,” said Cortez at her New York City office Monday.
“What [Ocasio-Cortez] was vocal about was the process by which it happened,” her Chief of Staff told Bloomberg TV. “The deal was sort of sprung on the community without any input and there’s a real cost whenever tech companies come in without community input, rents go up, people get evicted, there’s an actual human cost that is associated with Amazon coming in.”
Cortez found herself in hot-water among New Yorkers after her fiery rhetoric and fierce opposition forced Amazon to abandon their plans to relocate to the Big Apple; effectively killing 25,000 new jobs and upwards of $27 billion in tax revenue.
Read the full report at Fox News.
CALIFORNIA SCHEMIN’: LA Plans to Fight GLOBAL WARMING by Painting Streets White
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.10.18
The city of Los Angeles plans to fight climate change and global warming by painting streets and sidewalks white, hoping the “cooler” color will help offset the effects of urban “heat islands”.
According to Fox News, the LA Street Services agency unveiled the project last May, with initial tests showing the color-change could reduce temperatures by nearly 10 degrees. The technique uses a product called ‘CoolSeal’ to apply a thin, gray coat to roads and other surfaces.
“CoolSeal is applied like conventional sealcoats to asphalt surfaces to protect and maintain the quality and longevity of the surface,” writes the company’s website. “While most cool pavements on the market are polymer based, CoolSeal is a water-based, asphalt emulsion.”
“Heat islands occur on the surface and in the atmosphere,” according to the EPA. “On a hot, sunny summer day, the sun can heat dry, exposed urban surfaces, such as roofs and pavement, to temperatures 50–90°F hotter than the air.”
The climate fight comes with a steep price tag, with the product and labor costs expected to reach upwards of $40,000 per mile.