AOC VS AMAZON: Cortez Says Amazon Can Return to NYC if they ‘Consult’ Local Communities

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.05.19

Embattled Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opened the door for Amazon to return to the Big Apple this week; saying the technology giant must “consult” local communities that would be impacted by the new headquarters.

“One of the most concerning aspects in what happened with the deal previously is you have all of these folks in Long Island City, in Sunnyside, in Woodside and all the way out to Jackson Heights, that will be impacted by this and they were not consulted,” said Cortez at her New York City office Monday.

“What [Ocasio-Cortez] was vocal about was the process by which it happened,” her Chief of Staff told Bloomberg TV. “The deal was sort of sprung on the community without any input and there’s a real cost whenever tech companies come in without community input, rents go up, people get evicted, there’s an actual human cost that is associated with Amazon coming in.”

Cortez found herself in hot-water among New Yorkers after her fiery rhetoric and fierce opposition forced Amazon to abandon their plans to relocate to the Big Apple; effectively killing 25,000 new jobs and upwards of $27 billion in tax revenue.

