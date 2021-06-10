https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/06/10/virginia-tech-jock-kills-lover-after-discovering-she-is-a-he-n1453603

I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter

Virginia Tech football player Ismemen David Etute of Virginia Beach was arrested June 2 and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jerry Paul Smith, a male Blacksburg restaurant worker who dressed as a woman on Tinder. Etute was released on $75,000 secured bond and is under house arrest and electronic monitoring, according to a release put out by Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt. The FBI is now involved in the investigation.

Etute admitted in court to punching Smith five times before *he fell, at which point Etute continued to punch then stomp the victim’s face. An autopsy report said every bone in Smith’s face was broken and *his teeth were missing. Etute stated in court that Smith was, “bubbling and gurgling” as Etute left the scene. He did not call 911. He also testified that Smith did not assault him.

Tuck And Roll

Etute and Smith apparently both swiped in the affirmative (right) on Tinder in April, though Smith dressed as a woman and was going by the name “Angie.” Etute visited Smith’s apartment for oral sex. He returned for an encore on May 31 and killed Smith after “discovering” Smith was a man. Details of the “discovery” are not yet public, though a recently released video shows Etute and two others running from the Lola-like Lolita’s apartment on May 31. Etute is the only one who has been arrested thus far, but the men with him are rumored to also be football players for Virginia Tech. Etute has been suspended from the school as well as the team.

False Advertising or Buyer Beware?

Etute’s attorney Jimmy Turk told the press, “Nobody deserves to die, but I don’t mind saying, don’t pretend you are something that you are not.” Turk told reporters, “Don’t target or lure anyone under that perception. That’s just wrong.”

Smith and Etute apparently knew each other but police haven’t released the details.

Smith is reported as being 6’2″ and weighing 135 lbs. *He is described by locals as a “sensationalist” known for outlandish stories. He once told WDBJ reporter Jen Cardone that the mayor of Blacksburg, Leslie Hager-Smith, was *his aunt, a tale the mayor denied.

Smith also has a lengthy rap sheet, including 16 arrests where the charges were dropped.

No word from the big-wig lefties regarding this brutal, black-on-trans violence.

