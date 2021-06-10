https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60c2a780bbafd42ff58613e6
Sen. Ted Cruz grilled the president of the NCAA Wednesday over the non-profit’s threats to pull out of states that do not allow transgender students to participate in girl’s sports….
Following backlash, the Justice Department has edited a court filing to remove a comment indicating that it will “vigorously” defend religious rights….
“Because of the phony Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, made-up and paid for by the Democrats and Crooked Hillary Clinton, the United States was put at a disadvantage—a disadvantage that was nevertheless o…
Developing nations put scientific research into sustainability than richer countries, a Unesco report finds….
Republican Indiana Sen. Mike Braun suggested to Attorney General Merrick Garland Wednesday that a report on domestic violence extremism placed disproportionate interest on the pro-life movement in a “…