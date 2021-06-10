https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/10/wapo-fact-checker-notes-theres-now-serious-new-reporting-on-previously-debunked-trump-claim-of-wuhan-lab-leak/

Many in the media rated statements from Trump (and others) that the coronavirus could have originated in a Chinese lab as “debunked conspiracy theories,” until reality kicked in and made it clear that might not be entirely false.

The Washington Post’s fact checker Glenn Kessler made note of this fresh reality this way:

“The media” being people like fact-checkers at the Washington Post.

The “serious new reporting” from the media needs to be compared to their serious old reporting about the same topic:

“Serious new reporting” is a fun way to say the “fact-checkers” jumped the gun just because the claim in question came from the mean tweets president.

Weird how that seems to work, right?

The “fact-checkers” who called it a debunked conspiracy theory hope nobody remembers that fact.

