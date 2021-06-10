https://www.theblaze.com/shows/levintv/levin-stelter-psaki

On “LevinTV” this week, BlazeTV host Mark Levin blasted CNN Brian Stelter for his “pathetic, softball” interview with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki over the weekend.

Levin called Stelter a prime example of “exactly what’s wrong with the media today,” noting in particular how the so-called “hard-hitting journalist” asked Psaki, “What does the press get wrong when covering Biden’s agenda?”

If you are a conservative, Stelter will attempt to rake you over the coals for your political views. But if you are a Democrat, you can expect a fawning lovefest of softball questions. While he claims to be an objective journalist, his questions reveal who he really is: a “democrat sycophant,” Levin added.

Watch the video clip below to see Mark destroy Stelter’s interview with Psaki and expose the symbiotic relationship between the Democrats and the media.

