Many find the lack of American spirit in today’s society depressing. You have New York Times editorial board members being “disturbed” by the number of American flags they saw flying on a recent trip, and athletes kneeling during the National Anthem in protest.

It’s good for us to be reminded that there is still quite a bit of patriotism for our wonderful country. The fans of the New York Islanders gave us a reminder Wednesday night as to why we live in the greatest country in the world.

Nicole Raviv sang the National Anthem before New York’s 6-2 series-clinching victory over the Boston Bruins. As she started to sing the anthem, the Islanders crowd can noticeably be heard singing along. Raviv — ever aware of the moment — let the American patriots take it from there.

This will give you chills:

The Coliseum comes together for the anthem. 🇺🇸#Isles pic.twitter.com/7HCVMjM2To — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) June 9, 2021

According to the NY Post, Raviv regularly sings the National Anthem at Islanders games, but this rendition was different.

“My heart is full,” Raviv wrote on Twitter. “The coliseum will forever have the best backup singers in the #NHL.”

My heart is full. The coliseum will forever have the best backup singers in the #NHL.#LGI pic.twitter.com/iOj0KqI3YL — Nicole Raviv (@thenicoleraviv) June 10, 2021

Before game four of the series, Raviv had technical difficulties — but the crowd didn’t skip a beat.

“#isles fans are heroes,” Raviv said. “This is more anthem footage from the most memorable performance. Gonna miss this barn…”

#isles fans are heroes. This is more anthem footage from the most memorable performance. Gona miss this barn… pic.twitter.com/XoN1mUvO1D — Nicole Raviv (@thenicoleraviv) June 7, 2021

Nassau Coliseum — the home of the Islanders since 1972 — is in its final days as New York will move into their new arena next season.

“We recognize this is a special moment for this building and guys understood the magnitude of this game, the importance of this game,” Islanders head coach Barry Trotz said. “ You don’t have to say too many things, you just have to give them little reminders here and there. But they’re really a solid veteran group. And this was a moment for them. And our crowd — what a great atmosphere. I was saying just before I came on here, it was deafening. I couldn’t hear anything out there. I had some white noise for a while there. What an atmosphere.”

Like most sports teams, the Islanders went most of the season without fans in the stands. It was less than two months ago when the Coliseum opened up for 10% capacity, but the Islanders are now allowed to pack the arena, with 13,917 in attendance for game six.

“The place was rocking tonight,” Brock Nelson of the Islanders said. “The team played great. One of those nights. [Islanders head coach] Barry [Trotz] touched on it a bit after the game: you’ll always remember moments like. That was a big game, big team effort from everybody. Just feels good having a full Coliseum there and playing for them.”

New York will advance to play the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup semifinals for the second straight year.

