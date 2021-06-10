https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-wheres-joe-house-republicans-mock-photo-of-first-lady-jill-biden-prepping-for-g7-summit-and-leftists-hit-back-hard

House Republicans wasted no time mocking a photo of first lady Jill Biden “prepping for the G7” summit that appeared on her official Twitter page Wednesday:

And what did the House GOP wonder in response?

“Where’s Joe?” they asked.

It’s a fair question, especially given longstanding chatter about what many say is the diminished cognitive state of her husband, President Joe Biden.

Jill Biden has been a constant presence at Joe Biden’s side since before the election, and questions have come up regarding how much she’s helping her husband get through his public appearances.

On Wednesday she told Biden to “pay attention” as she spoke to American service members stationed in the United Kingdom. While sympathetic news outlets passed it off as a joke between the couple, the photo of her “prepping for the G7” may have been a bit much for Republican House members.

After all, why would a first lady, who’s not elected and has no authority, prep for a summit of world leaders?

What was the reaction?

As you might expect, leftists hit back at the GOP House members’ “Where’s Joe?” dig and didn’t let up:

“Not trolling on Twitter like a child,” one commenter shot back. “I know that much.”

“I guess the notion of a woman doing something other than keeping house without her husband isn’t comfortable for you,” another user quipped.

“Any INTELLIGENT woman would want to know what will be discussed at the Global meeting of the World,” another commenter offered. “Could you imagine someone of her stature walking in and just standing there ‘to look pretty’ as if she were a prop!”

“Seriously? Advertising your misogynistic attitudes is not a good look,” another user said. “But go ahead, it’s why you’ve lost the majority of the educated women’s vote….”

Others Biden fans loved the first lady’s photo caption:

“Cannot hide the educator as she reads… pen in hand like an extension of her entire being… she’s SO GOOD she doesn’t need highlighters,” one commenter gushed.

“It’s so wonderful to see a first lady actually working not just having a photo op on our dime!” another user added.

“This is beyond refreshing,” another commenter declared. “Thank you for being an intelligent first lady who is bringing respect back to our country.”

