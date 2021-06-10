https://www.theblaze.com/news/whiteness-parasitic-condition-medical-journal

Whiteness is “a malignant, parasitic-like condition” that does not have a “permanent cure,” according to research recently published in a peer-reviewed health care journal.

Dr. Donald Moss, a New York City psychoanalyst, published an article titled “On Having Whiteness” last month in the Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association.

“Whiteness is a condition one first acquires and then one has — a malignant, parasitic-like condition to which ‘white’ people have a particular susceptibility,” the paper claimed.

“Parasitic whiteness renders its hosts’ appetites voracious, insatiable, and perverse,” Moss wrote. “These deformed appetites particularly target nonwhite peoples. Once established, these appetites are nearly impossible to eliminate.”

Fox News reported, “Moss argues that white people possess an ‘entitled dominion’ that enables the ‘host’ to wield power ‘without limit, force without restriction, violence without mercy,’ and increases one’s desire to ‘terrorize.'”

The paper stated that “any infant is vulnerable to the parasite of whiteness.”

“Effective treatment consists of a combination of psychic and social-historical interventions,” the psychoanalyst, who is white, prescribed. “Such interventions can reasonably aim only to reshape whiteness’s infiltrated appetites — to reduce their intensity, redistribute their aims, and occasionally turn those aims toward the work of reparation.”

The doctor alleged that “there is not yet a permanent cure” for whiteness.

Moss also claimed that whiteness “easily infiltrates even groups founded on the protection of individuals, on democratic principles.”

Newsweek reported, “In 2019, he delivered his theory describing whiteness as a parasitic condition as a plenary address for the South African Psychoanalytical Association, and he also lectured on it at the New York Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and at the Center for Modern Psychoanalytic Studies in New York.”

Moss presented his “On Having Whiteness” seminar at the Center for Modern Psychoanalytic Studies in 2020.

Moss teaches psychoanalysis at the New York Psychoanalytic Institute and the San Francisco Center for Psychoanalysis.

According to the American Psychoanalytic Association website, Moss says since the mid-1980s he has “been working on clinical/theoretical/activisist perspectives that aim to understand and dismantle structured forms of hatred– ‘hating in the first person plural’–racism, homophobia, misogyny and xenophobia.”

In 2017, Moss was the recipient of the Elizabeth Young Bruehl award for work against prejudice.

Moss is also a climate change activist and is a founding member of the “Green Gang,” a “group of analysts and scientists focusing on climate change and its denial.”

