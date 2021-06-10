https://politicrossing.com/wow-grab-the-kleenex-and-watch-this-girl-sing/

“Shameless” used to be a serious insult.

If you said, “Have you no shame!?” That was a major put-down. The recipient of the comment was isolated from others by “Shame on you!” And we were taught to “never bring shame upon our (family, school, church, team, etc.)”

People have committed suicide over the shame they felt for misbehavior. People in many cultures, especially Asian, consider the worst sin one could commit would be to bring shame upon their family or country.

Pregnancy outside of wedlock was once a source of shame and Planned Parenthood found its mission in preventing that guilt. In fact, their main purpose even today is to prevent pregnancy or births. Their name should more accurately be “Prevent Parenthood.” As I have stated in other works, the right to choose life has always existed. What Prevent Parenthood insists upon is “a woman’s right to choose” to kill her fetus. Most of the hundreds of thousands of babies put to death annually in the USA are to avoid the embarrassment or inconvenience of a pregnancy, not for health or incest/rape reasons.

There has also been shame in committing a crime, being hateful toward others, committing vandalism, abandoning your family or other responsibilites, taking the Lord’s name in vain, cheating on your spouse, embezzling funds from a trusted partner, disrespecting your teachers, clergy, police, or parents. Even in wasting a great opportunity that others have given you has carried a shame consequence. Deserting your post in the military or committing Treason was a source of shame.

That was then.

Sadly, the current culture has removed that stain. Our Vice President of the United States has openly lied and then laughed it off. She promoted a bail fund for felons and vandals. She openly encouraged those who were committing violent crimes in protests. And then she laughed and brushed aside any blame. Well, let’s revisit what Treason is.

U.S. Code Provision: Penalties for TREASON

18 U.S. Code § 2381 – Treason

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.

Our children are being taught to feel shame for being born white, but somehow they are absolved from shame if they destroy a statue, burn a police precinct, cause a death or betray our country.

It is time for Outrage to come home!

We need to say, “We’re mad as hell, and we’re not going to take it anymore!” (Credit to the movie Network.) Seriously folks, isn’t it time we drew a line and stood up to yell if needed that this cannot go on?

Across America parents are confronting woke school boards and city councils but mainstream media brushes them off. Conservative media voices outrage on our behalf, but more voices are needed.

What is the product of a society where outrage isn’t expressed and shameless behavior is accepted?

The product is a people with no morals. An immoral society is capable of anything. Evil things. When nothing is truly good then nothing is truly evil and therefore it is permitted.

All of this is rooted in belief in God.

All of it comes back to our basic life assumptions or worldview. If we believe there is a Creator who is the source of life and the essence of love, then we are led to be more loving and life affirming. If we don’t believe there is a Creator then we are free to do whatever feels good and doesn’t bring about pain or payback. That’s where America is today, at that crossroad.

Our adversaries are among us. As the cartoon character Pogo is famous for saying, “We have met the enemy and he is us!” Yes, our neighbors and colleagues who promote racism against whites while condemning it against blacks, they are an enemy to a free democratic society. Those who demand religious freedom for atheists and Satanists while persecuting Christianity, are an enemy to our peaceful culture. Those who claim to champion compassion for transgender while criticizing heterosexuality are enemies to a healthy society. Those who insist on restricting language, banning books (Dr. Seuss, et al), cancelling people they disagree with, censoring and banning people online including the President of the United States, those are our enemies.

As Gandalf said, “This will not stand!”

We cannot allow this to persist. The moment of outrage is here. We need to be mad as hell and commit to not taking it anymore.

It is time to purge our leadership rolls of woke weakeners of society. We need a season of conservative leadership. The school boards, city councils, neighborhood committees, home owners associations, civic clubs, government agencies, mayors, legislators, congress, governors, and certainly our US Senate, Presidency, Supreme Court and Military leaders need to be pro-America. They need to believe in the goodness of a society rooted in Faith in God, the Brotherhood of Mankind, the value of learning our native language American English, the importance of obeying laws, earning citizenship, nurturing learning and encouraging open debate of conflicting and unpleasant ideas, and Serving Others.

Our current path is disturbingly similar to the German Republic in the 1930s when Hitler rose to power and ultimately murdered millions. This pattern must stop and you and I are the ones to stop it. Stand up, speak out, write to your leaders, gather with others who love America. Vote Conservative even if you don’t like the person’s personality. Assert your outrage and eliminate the shameful image our country is projecting to the world today. Be a proud American, a Patriot, a good person, a responsible neighbor, a loving family member, a loyal friend, a good student, a willing teacher and helper of those in need. Compassion is not enabling bad behavior with silence, it is guiding toward the light with a firm hand. No more violence, no more hatred, no more racism toward any color of skin.

Make America Good Again!

