If you’ve purchased pretty much anything recently, you’ve no doubt noticed that you’re paying more. How much more depends on what item(s) you’re buying:

Inflation surges as consumer prices leap 5%, biggest jump since 2008 https://t.co/9ynVnHhqwr pic.twitter.com/KFsi9VzcoW — New York Post (@nypost) June 10, 2021

However, White House chief of staff Ronald Klain tried to offer an explanation:

Yes, it is true the prices for AIRLINE TICKETS and USED CARS were up a great deal in May of 2021 over where they were in May of 2020 — when everyone was coping with the worst of the pandemic! pic.twitter.com/nm4mFlHy3r — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) June 10, 2021

So, for example, this is where things were in May, of 2020….. https://t.co/s4SgYSooAt — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) June 10, 2021

Klain also retweeted this from Biden’s council of economic advisers:

In other words, “nothing to see here!”

Wow he really is just trying to tweet through it. https://t.co/CMjUAvtxvv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2021

And if needed, more “all is well” tweets will be sent.

4% food inflation. Yeah, wave that off https://t.co/D03cHP978T — CTIronman (@CTIronman) June 10, 2021

Paying people to stay home from working creates higher prices for goods….don’t blame the pandemic. This is all on the Democrat/Socialist Party. https://t.co/JJqSiyCotA — HomeBrew (@HomeBre08609636) June 10, 2021

Their spin never ends.

