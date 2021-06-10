https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/10/yes-its-true-prices-are-up-substantially-but-bidens-chief-of-staff-can-explain/

If you’ve purchased pretty much anything recently, you’ve no doubt noticed that you’re paying more. How much more depends on what item(s) you’re buying:

However, White House chief of staff Ronald Klain tried to offer an explanation:

Klain also retweeted this from Biden’s council of economic advisers:

In other words, “nothing to see here!”

And if needed, more “all is well” tweets will be sent.

Their spin never ends.

