https://justthenews.com/nation/technology/youtube-suspends-sen-ron-johnson-over-video-discussing-hcq-coronavirus-treatment?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Social media giant YouTube this week suspended the account of Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson after the senator posted a video arguing in favor of using the drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19. 

The use of the drug in the fight against SARS-Cov-2 has been a political flashpoint since last year when then-President Donald Trump urged medical officials to consider using it in order to treat patients suffering from COVID-19. 

A major media and medical backlash followed Trump’s claims, though multiple studies in the year since have suggested that HCQ may provide benefits to COVID-19 patients, particularly in outpatient settings. 

Yet YouTube this week locked Johnson out of his account for seven days after he posted a video in which he touted the alleged benefits of the drug to treat the virus.

YouTube did so “in accordance with our COVID-19 medical misinformation policies, which don’t allow content that encourages people to use Hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin to treat or prevent the virus,” the company told Fox News. 

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...