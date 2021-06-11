https://medicalkidnap.com/2021/06/11/1295-dead-in-uk-following-covid-bioweapon-shots-italy-halts-astrazeneca-shots-after-teen-dies/

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

The UK Government’s reporting system for COVID vaccine adverse reactions from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency released their latest report yesterday, June 10, 2021.

The report covers data collected from December 9, 2020, through June 2, 2021, for the three experimental COVID “vaccines” currently in use in the U.K. from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna.

They report a total of 1,295 deaths and 922,596 injuries recorded following the experimental COVID injections.

Here are the breakdowns from the three shots:

AstraZeneca: 863 deaths and 717,250 injuries. (Source.)

and 717,250 injuries. (Source.) Pfizer- BioNTech: 406 deaths and 193,768 injuries. (Source.)

and 193,768 injuries. (Source.) Moderna: 3 deaths and 9243 injuries. (Source.)

and 9243 injuries. (Source.) Unspecified COVID-19 injections: 22 deaths and 2335 injuries. (Source.)

Meanwhile, Italy announced today that it was halting use of the AstraZeneca injections for people under the age of 60, following the death of a teenager who died from blood clots.

Italy halts AstraZeneca vaccine for under-60s

by Gavin Jones

Reuters

Excerpts:

The Italian government said on Friday it was restricting the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people over the age of 60, after a teenager who had received the shot died from a rare form of blood clotting.

Camilla Canepa died on Thursday aged 18 after being given the vaccine on May 25, triggering a media and political outcry over the Anglo-Swedish company’s shot being used for adults of all ages despite previously-raised medical concerns.

“AstraZeneca will only be used for people over 60,” the country’s special COVID commissioner Francesco Figliuolo told reporters.

People under the age of 60 who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca should be given a different vaccine for the second dose, the government’s chief medical adviser Franco Locatelli said at the same news conference.

“The risk-benefit assessment has changed,” Locatelli said, without mentioning the death of Canepa, who suffered from a low platelet count, brain haemorrhage and abdominal blood clots.

Read the full article at Reuters.

